'It's crap': Carpark chaos at Bremer High

Parking inspectors have been busy at Bremer State High School.

A LACK of parking at Bremer State High School is causing frustration for parents, some of whom have been slapped with hundreds of dollars in fines.

Ipswich City Council has just finished a parking blitz at two schools, Bremer State High School and Ipswich West State School, as part of the Safe School parking program.

It came after the schools requested the council officers to attend and educate parents about safe parking practices, to ensure students' safety.

Last week the council officers were out in force, although only eight fines were issued at Bremer State High School, totalling $816.

Dad Terry Gibbs, who has three children at Bremer State High School, received two of those fines over two weeks.

Both times he had parked on the roundabout.

He's unimpressed with the fines, worth $94 each, saying the lack of parking left parents with little option but to park illegally.

PEAK HOUR: Terry and Annmaree Gibbs are among parents frustrated by parking issues at Bremer High.

"It's crap," Mr Gibbs said.

"They say you aren't allowed to park on the roundabout, but everyone does it.

"There is just not enough room at the school.

"Where are you supposed to park?"

There are 1884 students at Bremer State High School, up from 1709 in 2014.

In March, parents were warned via the school newsletter that parking illegally on the council owned land could result in fines.

While congestion, particularly in the afternoons, may be frustrating for parents, the council says children's safety is paramount.

The council's Health, Security and Regulatory Services spokeswoman Cr Sheila Ireland said the Safe School Parking program focused on educating parents.

"Vehicles parking on footpaths then reversing and driving around pedestrians and young children creates an unsafe situation, particularly as young children are often shorter than the vehicle and not easily visible," Cr Ireland said.

Parents have been issued fines from parking inspectors at Bremer State High School.

"Congestion around the loading zone creates a situation where children rush onto the road between vehicles.

"Under the Safe School Parking Program council officers work side by side with Queensland Police Service to educate parents about safe parking near schools."

To avoid fines, parents are advised to park and walk up to the school, to collect younger children, or organise a meeting place nearby.

Mr Gibbs, who has back issues and suffers arthritis says that's not an option for everyone.

"We need another car park to cater for the traffic and a dedicated area for parent parking," Mr Gibbs said.

Parents who continue to break the rules can expect to risk the same fines next term.

The council program runs during the first week of each school term, at the request of the school.

Since the program started in 2016, more than 30 schools have participated.

Parents have been issued fines from parking inspectors at Bremer State High School. Terry and Annmaree Gibbs.

Fines breakdown

Bremer State High School

No Stopping loading zone longer than 2 minutes

2 x $126

No Stopping footpath

2 x $94

Total: $816

Ipswich West State School

No stopping bus zone

1 x $252

Parents have been issued fines from parking inspectors at Bremer State High School.

No easy solution

CONGESTION at afternoon school pick-up time is a major issue at Bremer State High School, a P&C member says.

Jennifer McGuckin is the school's P&C's operations manager and also has a grandson at the school. She said parents parking on the roundabout added to the problem, preventing buses from entering safely and blocking access to part of the school.

"Parents often sit in the two minute loading zone for quite a while which creates problems."

One recommendation is for parents to park away from the school but Ms McGuckin said that could create problems of its own.

"Many parents choose to park on the other side of Warwick Rd near the cemetery. It's really chaotic there in the afternoon. There are kids walking across the road which can be dangerous because there are trucks coming out onto Warwick Rd; if there are cars parked on either side, kids coming across the road, it's a real nightmare."