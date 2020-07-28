’It’s child abuse’: One Nation slams relationship education program

LOCAL One Nation candidates say they want to remove 'overly sexualised' sex education from schools and focus on the foundations of English, maths and science.

The party released its ten-point education policy on Tuesday, which includes abolishing Queensland's 'Respectful Relationships' program and instead introduce a 'basic sex education lesson.'

Former school principal and One Nation's education advisor Christine Keys said children needed to be learning more practical skills and spend less time on 'abstract units'

"We need to get rid of the Respectful Relationships program, which is just Safe Schools by another name," Ms Keys said.

"There is such filth in that particular program that I personally think it's child abuse; I don't want my granddaughter going in to Prep and being told just because she has a vagina it doesn't mean she's a girl. It's just rubbish and it flies in the face of Science."

One Nation candidate for Ipswich West Gary Duffy said he believed schools needed to 'get back to basics' and that sex education should be about disease awareness and protection.

One Nation Candidate Gary Duffy.

"When I went to school, sex education was a grade nine topic," he said.

"Because they thought that's where students had maturity to concentrate on and they needed this type of education at that period of their life.

"Now we seem to be getting sex education at primary school. I think it crowds the student's mind into not concentrating on what school is all about."

Fellow candidate for the seat of Bundamba Sharon Bell shared the same view.

"I know when I was at school I was a tom boy, so the way they are teaching in schools now is maybe you should be a boy. If that was the case, if I was at school now, I might think to myself 'maybe I should be a boy, not a girl," she said.

"But, as I've grown up and gone through puberty, you soon realise that you are a woman and not a transgender.

"I think it's putting the wrong thing in children's head. They need to be focusing on education and not worried about their gender."

Pauline Hanson with One Nation candidate for Bundamba Sharon Bell.

The Respectful Relationships program is described by the state government as a prevention program aimed at influencing behaviour change to prevent family and domestic violence.

"This is done through challenging attitudes about violence and gender construction known to lead to violence while also supporting students to develop pro-social behaviours that lead to equitable and respectful relationships," the state government's education website stated.

"By implementing the RREP, schools will give students opportunities for social and emotional learning in self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationships, ethics, values, social norms, stereotypes, human rights, risk and responsible decision-making."