It's bigger and better than ever

OVER the year's residents of our community have flocked to view the original works of art on display in the Annual Ipswich Art Awards at St Paul's Anglican Church Hall as part of the Ipswich Festival.

Each year more than 1000 people descend on the exhibition to view about 200 works on display.

This is the only art exhibition in Ipswich and surrounds with this number of original works of art on display in one place at the same time.

Many patrons find that they have to visit the show more than once to see all the art works.

This year, a new partnering sponsor, Hoepners Supply Chain Solutions, has come on board.

They are interested in working with the organising committee to make these awards one of the best in the nation.

The company's investment is helping to increase the awards prize money pool over the next three years.

According to the organisers, at least 50% of entrants come from the Ipswich region with the remainder from around the nation.

A number of local professional artists have attributed their successful arts career to the Ipswich Art Awards.

They have said entering the awards and winning a prize gave them the confidence and encouragement to continue on that artistic path.

The Ipswich Art Awards evolved out of the old Moreton Shire Art Prize of the 1990s.

That exhibition ceased sometime around the mid-1990s and local artists vocalised their concerns that there was no local show where they could exhibit their work.

A group of artists got together in the late 90s and started planning for a local art show to fill the gap left by the closure of the Moreton Art Prize.

From these meetings the Ipswich Art Awards was born.

Its first public exhibition, a three-day event, was held in 2000 in St Paul's Anglican Church Hall in Darcy Doyle Place.

By 2005 the awards had grown to a five-day exhibition and in 2007 was extended to 10 days.

Ten years later the Ipswich Art Awards remains a 10-day exhibition.

Technology has caught up with the awards.

This year's entries are available only on-line and payment to enter is by electronic transfer into the awards bank account.

Most of the awards notifications are by social media and email and the website provides the information entrants need.

Entries for the 2017 Ipswich Art Awards close at 5pm on Friday, March 24 and works are to be delivered to the exhibition venue on Saturday, April 29.

For more information go to www.artawards. ipswichfestival.com.au.