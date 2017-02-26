31°
Community

It's bigger and better than ever

Senior Matters with QT columnist Wayne Macdonnell | 26th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
HONOURED: Past winner Leigh-Anne Hargreaves with her work "Poppy Bella”.
HONOURED: Past winner Leigh-Anne Hargreaves with her work "Poppy Bella”.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OVER the year's residents of our community have flocked to view the original works of art on display in the Annual Ipswich Art Awards at St Paul's Anglican Church Hall as part of the Ipswich Festival.

Each year more than 1000 people descend on the exhibition to view about 200 works on display.

This is the only art exhibition in Ipswich and surrounds with this number of original works of art on display in one place at the same time.

Many patrons find that they have to visit the show more than once to see all the art works.

This year, a new partnering sponsor, Hoepners Supply Chain Solutions, has come on board.

They are interested in working with the organising committee to make these awards one of the best in the nation.

The company's investment is helping to increase the awards prize money pool over the next three years.

According to the organisers, at least 50% of entrants come from the Ipswich region with the remainder from around the nation.

A number of local professional artists have attributed their successful arts career to the Ipswich Art Awards.

They have said entering the awards and winning a prize gave them the confidence and encouragement to continue on that artistic path.

The Ipswich Art Awards evolved out of the old Moreton Shire Art Prize of the 1990s.

That exhibition ceased sometime around the mid-1990s and local artists vocalised their concerns that there was no local show where they could exhibit their work.

A group of artists got together in the late 90s and started planning for a local art show to fill the gap left by the closure of the Moreton Art Prize.

From these meetings the Ipswich Art Awards was born.

Its first public exhibition, a three-day event, was held in 2000 in St Paul's Anglican Church Hall in Darcy Doyle Place.

By 2005 the awards had grown to a five-day exhibition and in 2007 was extended to 10 days.

Ten years later the Ipswich Art Awards remains a 10-day exhibition.

Technology has caught up with the awards.

This year's entries are available only on-line and payment to enter is by electronic transfer into the awards bank account.

Most of the awards notifications are by social media and email and the website provides the information entrants need.

Entries for the 2017 Ipswich Art Awards close at 5pm on Friday, March 24 and works are to be delivered to the exhibition venue on Saturday, April 29.

For more information go to www.artawards. ipswichfestival.com.au.

 

LeAnne Vincent&#39;s winning work.
LeAnne Vincent's winning work.
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich art awards senior matters

A town hall by another name

A town hall by another name

1850s: Calls start to ring out for a School of Arts to be established in Ipswich

Generous pay cheque for dull ideas

Australia Post.

I wouldn't mind $4.4 million a year

EXCLUSIVE: CFMEU mining boss reveals why he backs Miller

HITS AND MEMORIES: Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller MP with some of her favourite QT posters.

'She works her arse off in the local community. The people love her'

Sportsbet installs LNP as favourites at next election

SPEAKING OUT: Sean Choat agrees with Sportsbet on the LNP being favourite to form government at the next state election, but says the party must learn lessons from the past.

Choat agrees with bookies but insists lessons of past must be heeded

Local Partners

VIDEO: Instructor has a harsh lesson for honking drivers

Why honking at learner drivers isn't helping anybody

Pisasale on Monday: Ipswich woman turns 100

Mayor Paul Pisasale.

A big week of anniversaries and birthdays

LIONS, BEARS AND TIGERS: Go wild at Workshops Rail Museum

A Room for Wild Animals features a lion, tiger, jaguar, cheetah, polar bear, brown bear, black bear, moose, buffalo, deer and antelope.

Get up close and personal with 20 large taxidermy specimens

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau will be in the Assasins theatre show.

Check out what's on around the region

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2016 / Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography

Check out the city's live music scene here

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Can rightful winner Midnight take out golden Gosling in Oscars?

Can Lion pip La La Land at the post in this year's Oscars? Sunny Pawar (pictured) helped bring a powerful film to the big screen.

WILL Aussie film Lion triumph or will popular La La Land prevail?

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers From...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

PERFECT BUYING IN PEAK!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 $355,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

BIG HOME, BIG BLOCK, BIG VIEWS &amp; BREEZES – ALL FOR A REALLY SMALL PRICE!

136 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 3 1 1 $219,000 NEG

This is NOT a misprint! This is your chance to secure this extra-large family home on a full ¼ acre block (1012m2) with the most amazing views and breezes for the...

STYLISH &amp; ELEVATED WITH VIEWS

10 Cottonwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

Designed to maximize mountain views & afternoon breezes, this stunning property is proudly positioned on an elevated, landscaped 654m2 block in the much desired...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $225,000 NEG

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

Land Sweet Land in the Scenic Rim

153 Schneiders Road, Rosevale 4340

Rural 5 2 10 $2,100,000...

What a combination to have.....Scenic views to Brisbane City, Bremer River Valley, Fassiifern Valley and the Great Dividing Range with 4 titles and located only 30...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000 NEG

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

BUY ME FOR $177,000 AND RENT ME FOR $275 PER WEEK – 8% PLUS RETURN!

17/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $177,000

This is not a misprint! Here is your chance to secure an 8% plus return in one quick and easy transaction. Opportunities like this don’t come along everyday so...

NEAR NEW, TOTALLY UNIQUE &amp; INCREDIBLY AFFORDABLE!

7 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

WARNING: 'Sardine city' is on Ipswich's horizon

CONCERNED: The implications of the State's move to denser housing developments has Cr David Pahlke up in arms.

But Antoniolli says council can manage State's denser housing edict

Grand re-launch for new Nolan's Corner

GRAND PARTY: Wayne Kemp and Angela Love from Poison Arrow, Eliza Woodruffe from Limestone Emporium, Tess Claris from Voice Hair and Beauty and Kim Schubel from Schudio will all be at the grand launch party.

A feat worth celebrating

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!