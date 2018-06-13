Menu
Suspended Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli.
‘It’s been sprung’: Ipswich likely for Antoniolli’s case

John Weekes
by
13th Jun 2018 10:31 AM
SUSPENDED Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli is likely to have his fraud case heard in his hometown court.


But that might be a surprise to Cr Antoniolli, his lawyer told a magistrate on Wednesday.

Cr Antoniolli faces seven fraud charges. He denies the allegations.
His lawyer Dominic Brunello told Brisbane Magistrates Court he was seeking a three-day hearing, possibly in September.

"There's eight witnesses and a six hour record of interview," Mr Brunello said.
The police prosecutor said the alleged fraud was less than $30,000 in total.

The largest single amount on any charge was $5000.

And the court heard the case would likely be sent back to Ipswich.

"This is the first time that we've been notified that there's going to be an application for a change of venue," Mr Brunello told the court.
"It's been sprung today without notice."

Mr Brunello said he would need to ask his client for his thoughts on having the case heard in Ipswich.
The court heard it was common for cases to go back to where they came from.

Cr Antoniolli was charged last month as part of Crime and Corruption Commission investigations into Ipswich City Council.

His matter will be mentioned again in Brisbane on June 20. The 47-year-old is on bail and was not required to attend court.

