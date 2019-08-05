It's been a wild ride: Farewell and thank you, Ipswich

TIME: After two years reporting on Ipswich politics it's time to move on. Acting mayor Wayne Wendt reveals the council will take the state to court.

TIME: After two years reporting on Ipswich politics it's time to move on. Acting mayor Wayne Wendt reveals the council will take the state to court. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH is going through its most significant change since limestone was discovered in the hills around 1827.

Without a council, the city has a clean slate and ability to forge its destiny.

This region feels like a new settlement; eager once again to make a positive name for itself.

There are few communities with the same dedication, resilience and challenges as Ipswich.

The past year and a half has been a roller-coaster time for the city.

On November 28, 2017 - my second day at the QT - Ipswich City Council was discussing what ratepayer-funded support could be provided to Karina Antoniolli, the city's mayoress.

How quickly things change.

It has been the most tumultuous time in the city's history.

Mayors have risen and fallen, charges laid and politics ripe.

I'll depart the QT after almost two years as its political journalist at the end of the week.

When I stepped into the newsroom in 2017, it was a welcome return to a city where I struggled to find line and length as a young medium-pace cricketer.

Since returning, I've tried to make politics relevant and interesting to you.

The decisions our leaders make affect our day-to-day lives perhaps more than anything else.

In its 150-year history, The Queensland Times has been able to shine a light into the darkest corners of the city.

Next March, you'll choose a new batch of councillors who must not lead us back into that darkness.

In October 2020, you'll decide whether state Labor's stronghold of the region continues.

Ipswich fired a warning shot in May's federal election and all our state MPs should take note.

No longer will we pay lip service.

The region has its challenges, as demonstrated in the QT's Future Ipswich campaign.

We are in desperate need of all levels of government to cut the spin and provide meaningful investment in major infrastructure projects.

In the east, areas fast-becoming sardine cities must secure social services to prevent them from falling into a slum.

Our environment, the most precious of all, is in desperate need of improvement.

Trees once home to a healthy number of koalas are being ripped out and reduced to dust that chokes residents in parts of the city.

We need political representatives more interested in being a strong voice in their backyard than playing politics.

Support local journalism and continue to trust the QT to keep our politicians, builders and leaders accountable.

Despite the regular arguments with media minders and the odd threat from others, we report without fear or favour.

There are far too many positive things happening in Ipswich to spend any more time on the well-known negatives.

I've witnessed people splash hundreds of their hard-earned dollars to raise money for Ipswich Hospice.

I've written about Dean Reid, an unemployed man, paying retiree Heather Hale's $39.95 grocery bill.

There is a lot of good news happening in Ipswich.

More things bring together this great city than divide it.

From floods to job losses and everything in between, we are a resilient bunch.

Thank you to the people of Ipswich for inviting me into your homes and business to tell a story.

- Hayden Johnson