Warwick Fire Police Press Conference
'It's atrocious': Police appeal for help after horrific fire

JIORDAN TOLLI
by
30th Jan 2019 1:32 PM | Updated: 31st Jan 2019 4:57 AM
A DEVASTATING fire that destroyed a home and two cars at Mount Marshall on Tuesday night is under investigation and new details about a vehicle seen at the scene have emerged.

Warwick Police Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire apart from two dogs who have been found safe and well.

"It's atrocious, this is someone's house," he said.

A small, old car was seen speeding away from the home just before it was completely destroyed by flames at Mount Marshall.

Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said witnesses saw the car at the home but it sped away in haste towards Warwick.

"At this point in time, investigations are continuing," Snr-Sgt Deacon said.

"We are seeking public assistance for anyone that may have been travelling on the Cunningham Highway and might possibly have dash cam footage to contact police."

Police were initially called to the house fire on Sparksman Rd about 10.30pm last night.

Seven fire crews responded to the blaze about 11pm but the home was engulfed by flames.

"On arrival, emergency services found a house and two vehicles totally consumed by fire," Sen-Sgt Deacon said.

"We are treating the fire as suspicious."

Paramedics were called to the scene but no one required medical attention and all house occupants were accounted for.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames by 12.15am but one crew was called back to the home this morning to monitor the scene.

If you or someone you know has any information you can share it anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information can also be given by phoning Police Link on 13 14 44.

