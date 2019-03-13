'It's an insult': Greens hit out at state's Deebing stance

Australian Greens Parliamentary Leader Richard Di Natale and Qld Senator Larissa Waters at the Deebing Creek Mission site on Tuesday.

AUSTRALIAN Greens leaders have toured Deebing Creek and issued a powerful plea for the State Government to step in and stop the dispossession of Indigenous people.

Federal Greens Leader Richard Di Natale joined Queensland Senator Larissa Waters on a tour of the mission site.

Senator Waters threw her support behind the traditional owners' battle to stop Frasers Property building homes nearby.

"It would be an absolute insult to turn this into a housing estate," she said.

"I really think we can win this fight because there's so many different people standing together to protect this area."

Senator Waters called for the State Government to buy the land for Indigenous people.

"Labor would be foolish to get in the way of community sentiment," she said.

"They do so at their own peril.

"Jackie Trad can fix this with the stroke of the pen.

"If they don't well they will cop the political consequences and they will bear the shame."

Senator Di Natale said the situation at Deebing Creek was a flashpoint for what was happening in other parts of Australia.

"We as a nation have so much work to do," Senator Di Natale said.

The Greens appearance comes as Ipswich City Council moves to clear-up a lack of understanding about the situation.

"Council does not own the property that includes the former Deebing Creek mission site, nor the Deebing Creek cemetery, and has never owned either site over history," a spokesman said.

In August the council approved Frasers Property's plans for 267 lots at the site.

"The important issue of Indigenous Cultural Heritage was addressed in this development application," the spokesman said.

Frasers will need further approvals from the council to finish its proposed 925-lot development.