'It's about ability, not disability': Win for special sport

IPSWICH Lockyer Valley Special Olympics chairperson Kristy Skipper has been a part of Special Olympics Australia for six years and to her it's about giving young people something to belong to.

The Ipswich mum said the creation of a new region for Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley represented a great opportunity for local kids with disabilities, including her own son Bradley.

"My 20-year-old son Bradley joined the Special Olympics, and has played soccer for the past six years," Mrs Skipper said.

"There are not a lot of opportunities for young people with disabilities to get out and be part of a team.

"They are accepted as littlies and under 8s into mainstream clubs, but as they get older than that they can sit on the bench, they can wear their jerseys, but they can't play and can't be a part of the team, essentially."

Special Olympics began in Australia in 1976, giving people with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to play sport and encouraging them to be a part of the community.

"Special Olympics is about being a part of the team and having fun. It's about your ability and not about your disability," she said.

Mrs Skipper said sport had helped her son overcome many challenges in life.

"You only have to come along to a Special Olympics carnival to realise that it is a village, and we all work together," she said.

"To my family, it means that my son has overcome lots of anxiety. He has overcome social barriers and is able to speak better. Bradley has also made so many friendships.

"He has represented Australia in Newcastle, as part of the Asia Pacific Games in 2013 and has never looked back."

Special Olympics secretary Ms Tracy Mullin's 11-year-old daughter, Amy, also plays soccer for the Ipswich and Lockyer Valley Special Olympics. For Ms Mullin and her daughter, it was about building confidence and offering positive affirmation.

"The big kids help the little kids who struggle, it's just a community where they all come together and it's just perfect," Ms Mullin said.

"If one team doesn't have enough players, then we'll get someone from another team and they just play as one and there are no sides," she said.

The Ipswich and Lockyer Valley Special Olympics region will officially launch this weekend.

The launch starts 9am this Sunday at Jim Donald Park.