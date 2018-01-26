We’re in for a scorcher this Australia Day weekend

Australia is turning up the heat.

Australia is turning up the heat.

CLEARLY mother nature knows it's the 'straya day weekend, so fire up the barbies and whip out the union jack togs for an absolute scorching hot few days.

And when we say hot, we mean bloody stifling, with a normally mild Hobart even forecast to reach 35C.

Extreme heatwave conditions are predicted to develop over northwestern SA, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, while a broad area of WA, southern NT and northern VIC and Tas are also subject to severe heatwave conditions.

An accurate image of Aussie backyards tomorrow.

Adelaide looks to be copping the brunt of the hot weather today, with local events having already been cancelled due to the extreme temperatures on the way as forecasters predict the mercury to hit 40C.

Victorians will sweat through 35C, with parched bushland and the sweltering heat forcing a fire warning to be put in place for campers, as Melbourne CBD braces for a top of 30C.

Folks in Brisbane and Canberra to bask in 31C weather.





Sydney will be fairly pleasant in comparison, with the temperature hovering around the 30C mark and a chance of showers, the same going for Darwin.

Perth has been sweltering through the week but will drop to a decent 28C for Australia Day.

But the heatwave is only just getting started.

Adventure park in Wallington is hosting their annual Australia Day aqua race down the waterslide tomorrow. Picture: Mark Wilson

Saturday and Sunday are tipped to be even hotter than Australia Day right across the country.

Melbourne and Adelaide are slated in the low 40s on the weekend, nudging the mid 40s in certain regions, while Hobart will sit at an unusual 35C over both days with a heat alert issued for Tasmania.

Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra will struggle through 30C, with extreme humidity predicted, while thereâ€™s a chance of storms in Darwin and across the NT at around 31C.

YOUR WEEKEND LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST:



Queensland:



Brisbane: Partly cloudy today. Shower or two Sat and Sun. 22-30

Bundaberg: Shower or two this weekend. 22-31

Fraser Coast: Shower or two all weekend 22-31

Gladstone: Shower or two Fri, Sat. Possible shower on Sun. 23-31

Gympie: Shower or two for Fri, Sat. Possible shower on Sun. 21-31

Ipswich: Possible shower today, possible storm on Sat. Showers on Sun. 21-33

Rockhampton: Possible showers for Fri and Sun. Shower or two on Sat. 23-33

Mackay: Shower or two the whole weekend. 23-32

Sunshine Coast: Shower all two all weekend. 22-29

Toowoomba: Possible showers or storms on Friday and Saturday. 19-30

Warwick: Possible storms today and tomorrow. Possible shower on Sun. 19-34

Yeppoon: Shower or two for Fri, Sat, Sun. 25-29

New South Wales



Byron Bay: Cloudy today, possible showers and storm for Sat. Shower or two on Sun. 21-28

Coffs Harbour: Partly cloudy today. Possible storm on Sat. Shower or two for Sun. 21-30

Grafton: Partly cloudy today. Possible storm for Sat. Shower or two for Sun. 21-32

Lismore: Cloudy today. Possible storm for Sat. Shower or two on Sun. 19-30

Tweed: Partly cloudy today. Possible storms on Sat. Shower or two on Sun. 22-29