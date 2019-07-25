'It's a tremendous ride': Pisasale's final message to city

THE resignation of Paul Pisasale on June 6, 2017, brought an abrupt end to the 13-year reign of the high-flying, salesman-like mayor.

Pisasale's announcement, at St Andrew's Private Hospital, on the day of the red pyjamas, was a shock to his colleagues, journalists, pundits and QT readers.

Each week, Pisasale would pen a Mayor on Monday column for this newspaper.

June 12, six days after he resigned from the city's top job, Pisasale bade farewell to readers.

Pisasale pens a final message to readers

TODAY marks my final column for The Queensland Times.

Over the years, I have been incredibly proud to contribute to the state's oldest surviving provincial paper.

Together, we've celebrated success, shared sorrow and supported our mates in times of need, all while taking the city to the next level.

That's what we're all about - we're passionate people who represent Ipswich and everything it stands for.

I'd like to thank QT readers and the wider Ipswich community for their support and well-wishes during the past week.

Thanks also to the staff at St Andrew's Ipswich for their care and compassion.

It has been a great honour to lead this city and my love for Ipswich will never diminish.

To the councillors and staff at Ipswich City Council, thank you for your ongoing contributions to the success of our city.

Our new mayor, whoever it is, will have my full support and I know they will work in the best interests of Ipswich.

This isn't goodbye - I'm not leaving Ipswich and you will still see me out and about at various events.

This is a new chapter in my life and I look forward to spending more time with my family and making my health my number one priority.

Thanks again for your support, folks, it's been a tremendous ride.

- Paul Pisasale, June 12, 2017.