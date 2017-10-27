'It's a real joke': Lappers on the nose with diners

TABLE MANNERS: The Cottage restaurant owner Mark Naoum is frustrated by the bad behaviour of motorists on Limestone Street in Ipswich.

TABLE MANNERS: The Cottage restaurant owner Mark Naoum is frustrated by the bad behaviour of motorists on Limestone Street in Ipswich. David Nielsen

IT'S a Thursday night tradition that, for better or worse, has become part of Ipswich's DNA.

While car appreciators might enjoy checking out each other's rides, not everyone is a fan of the Ipswich lapping culture.

Restaurant owner Mark Naoum says a new carpark on Limestone St has become a gathering place for lappers who have created a nuisance for his business.

Mr Naoum said the issues arose when the vehicles left the carpark, often spinning their wheels and disturbing his diners.

He has called for a police crackdown to keep the car fans in check.

"It is becoming a real joke," Mr Naoum said.

"Thursday night is the worst; between the hours of about 7.30pm and 11pm is when they are doing burnouts coming out of that new McDonald's carpark.

"It's not just here where they are causing problems, it's along the entire lap of town."

Mr Noum said while he'd seen police patrolling the area, he did not believe they were creating enough of an incentive for lappers to keep their behaviour in check.

"I'd like to see the police ramp up patrols," he said.

"When they sit a cop car up here on the hill you don't hear a whimper out of them.

"Just being seen is effective."

Ipswich Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton said police conducted ongoing patrols of the CBD, Riverlink area, Brassall and Springfield in an effort to keep lappers in check on Thursday and Friday nights.

Snr Sgt Hamilton said lappers were inclined to move around to avoid patrols, so policing them was a constantly evolving process.

He said complaints about lappers were "ongoing" but that the act of lapping itself was not illegal and police could only stop drivers who were committing traffic offences or driving unregistered or defective vehicles.

"Once they know police are around they'll move, and we've seen lappers in Ipswich, Brassall and even Springfield," he said.

"We have found that McDonald's in Limestone St is a place they will gather and recently Ipswich police division ran a bit of a strategy alongside Queensland Transport to stop vehicles and go through them from top to bottom.

"Lapping is a generational thing in Ipswich and while the road network was designed for people to go from A to B, some people will continue to drive around in circles regardless."

Ipswich police have released the results of the sting conducted on September 14 in the CBD.

There were 10 people either arrested or given notices to appear in court on a range of offences including outstanding warrants, drink driving or disqualified driving.

A total of 34 traffic infringement tickets were issued for offences ranging from unlicensed driving, to using a mobile phone while driving, making excess noise or smoke and various vehicle defects. Police performed a 250 breath tests, but there were more drug drivers detected than drink drivers. Four people were charged with drug driving, compared with just one person charged with drink driving.