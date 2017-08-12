It's a race against crime

TRACKSIDE: Sergeant Nadine Webster and Crime Stoppers committee member Pat Carpenter preview the Crime Stoppers race day on August 18 at the Ipswich Turf Club.

WITH A crowd of about 120 expected, it certainly is not the Ipswich Cup, but that's the way laid-back folk like it at the annual Ipswich Crime Stoppers Race Day.

The event has become the most important regular fundraiser for the local Crime Stoppers Committee - whose ongoing work contributes to the overall success of the anonymous crime-reporting service.

Organiser Sergeant Nadine Webster said this year's event would feature seven races, with raffles and prize giveaways after the first race jumps about noon.

Sgt Webster said while the event was always popular with Ipswich police personnel, it also attracted employees from a wide range of government departments and members of the general community.

"It's for anyone in the community who wants to help the police and Crime Stoppers," she said.

"We are following the same tried and tested format, which seems to create a wonderful social atmosphere which obviously is not quite as much of a party atmosphere as the Ipswich Cup, but more corporate."

Tickets are still available for the race day on Friday, August 18. Money raised go towards Crime Stoppers, which Sgt Webster said remained a highly effective community service.

"Crime Stoppers is a vital way that the community can work with police to solve crimes in the local area," she said.

"We've seen the value of Crime Stoppers time and time again, through crimes being solved after receiving information anonymously."

Tickets are on sale until noon, Tuesday, August 15.

For more information, phone Denise Hanly on 0408 183 322; or Nadine Webster on 3817 1351.

RACE DAY