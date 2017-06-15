23°
'It's a joke': Tully slams tabling of explosive documents

Helen Spelitis
| 15th Jun 2017 1:12 PM Updated: 2:04 PM

A FORMAL complaint will be lodged with the Queensland Parliament following the tabling of a document containing explosive allegations about Ipswich politicians.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully says he is preparing a formal submission to the speaker to force an apology from Cairns MP Rob Pyne who used parliamentary privilege to make the allegations public.

Mr Pyne is protected from defamation suits while making the statements in parliament.

>>Claims Pisasale pressured shops for haircuts: parliament

>>Calls for council corruption inquiry amid Ipswich probe

Cr Tully has labelled Mr Pyne's actions "a joke" and says Mr Pyne should reveal who provided him with the detailed information alleging long term corruption.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully says he is preparing a formal submission to the speaker to force an apology from Cairns MP Rob Pyne who used parliamentary priviledge to make the allegations public.
Acting Mayor Paul Tully says he is preparing a formal submission to the speaker to force an apology from Cairns MP Rob Pyne who used parliamentary priviledge to make the allegations public.

"He's provided no evidence of any of his claims," Cr Tully said.

"But I believe it's come from another member of parliament and Mr Pyne should disclose where he claims to be getting this information from and the evidence on which it is based.

"This is the worst attack I've ever seen on individuals and not just in politics… on people in the community who can't defend themselves."

Cairns MP Rob Pyne
Cairns MP Rob Pyne The Courier Mail

But Mr Pyne says he had good reasons for tabling the explosive document and wouldn't have done so if he hadn't been confident it had come from a reliable source.

"If Mr Tully thinks this is a joke, then why isn't he laughing?" Mr Pyne said.

"I am acting as a voice for greater Queensland. These are not my allegations.

"But I wouldn't have tabled the document if it hadn't been given to me directly by someone with a very long history in the Ipswich area and a detailed understanding of Labor Party politics, in the area.

"Mr Tully may call me a disgrace but let's see what happens over coming weeks."

Mr Pyne said he recognised there was momentum in the space of council corruption, referring to the latest CCC investigation, and wanted to highlight the "cultural deficiencies around local government in the Ipswich area".

"It might help push for greater accountability and transparency."

Cr Tully says he will lodge his formal submission to the speaker next week and his response will address each claim made in the four-page document presented to the Queensland Parliament last night.

