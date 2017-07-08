'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

A NEW tower has been proposed for the city skyline.

The nine-storey office building will be the first significant construction project of the $150 million CBD redevelopment and represents the dawn of new era for Ipswich.

On Thursday, a development application was lodged with Ipswich City Council for the council's new administration building.

Artist's impressions supplied with the application show the nine-storey building planned for the bottom end of the mall in never-before-seen detail.

The images show an aluminium framed curtain wall on the building's front side, highlighted by limestone cladding and glass windows.

It will take two and half years to build the tower as part of stage one of the city's transformation, once all the relevant approvals have been processed.

What do you think about this? Is this what Ipswich's skyline will look like in 2019? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Vicky Sprecak - "Awful, looks like a cheesegrater or walkway mesh."

Kathy Meloury - "Ipswich used to be a beautiful city. We are not the Gold Coast. Now you seem to go from one building to the next, finding buildings empty and open to intruders. They sit there and deteriorate. We had a lovely mall... once. Then council destroyed it. Now people who used to shop at the mall have to go elsewhere. It's a flaming shame. Like the song says: 'Where have all the flowers gone to.'"

Hanim Duarte - "What goes through the mind of some of these architects? Ipswich has some beautiful historical buildings in that vicinity, how about we try to be a bit sympathetic to them?"

Lorraine Harvey - "It is a total eyesore in what used to be a beautiful heritage city. Until this lot of councillors got their hands on it. Disgusting, a total waste."

Antonio Gambardella - "That's taking the charm away from a nice old city."

Byron Whitehead - "Why does the council need such a big building? They are constantly downsizing so the existing build should be more than adequate. We already have beautiful buildings over 100 years old that require very little alteration."