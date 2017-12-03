It's a December deluge

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

IPSWICH might dodge the worst of Sunday's storms, however the Bureau of Meteorology has warned it could be a different story on Monday.

Forecaster Lauren Pattie says a surface trough combining with an upper trough had brought the stormy weather to southeast Queensland.

The Sunshine Coast copped the brunt of it on Sunday, however on Monday the effects will be more widespread and are likely to include Ipswich, with falls in excess of 60mm predicted in isolated patches.

"Monday will be the more significant day for Ipswich,” Ms Pattie said.

"There will be more activity and it will be more widespread, with the potential for heavy falls associated with thunderstorms.”

Heavy rain and storms were forecast to begin as early as Sunday night, continuing into Monday morning and possibly ramping up again this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology gave a general ballpark rainfally figure of 20-60mm for the Ipswich region, however Ms Pattie says isolated patches in Ipswich could receive more than that.

Queensland has officially moved into natural disaster season, with the wet weather forecast prompting a warning from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service for residents to prepare themselves.

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said crews were ready to respond.

"QFES is working closely with the Bureau and is monitoring any areas of concern,” Commissioner Carroll said.

"This year, we are again reminding drivers that it doesn't matter what kind of car you drive, how experienced you are, or how badly you need to get across that road. If it's flooded, forget it.

"We want drivers to prepare an alternative plan so they don't have to get on the roads during severe wet weather,” she said.

"Sometimes, that will mean preparing for family to be out of reach and having someone else who can pick them up if your route is too dangerous.

"Before you get in the driver's seat, prepare for your decision to affect others.”