‘It’s a bit disturbing’: 21yo driver nearly 3x legal limit

TOO MUCH: A 21-year-old man was caught nearly three times the legal limit in Laidley.

IT TAKES a significant amount of alcohol to record a reading as high as one 21-year-old did.

A Regency Downs man was caught driving at nearly three times the legal limit by police.

While patrolling on Saturday night, Laidley police discovered the man driving on Patrick St about 11pm.

Tests revealed the man had been driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.140.

Laidley police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said the man wasn't the only drink driver caught on Patrick St at the weekend.

A speeding driver who caught the attention of police in the early hours of Monday morning copped more than just a speeding ticket.

Police found the man speeding at 82km/h in the 60km/h zone on Patrick St.

When they pulled him over for a breath test, they discovered the 61-year-old Laidley man was driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.082.

Following last weekend's exceptionally low number of offences in Laidley, police issued nine infringement notices at the weekend, five of which were for offences committed on the Warrego Highway.

"All of a sudden people think they can get out and do whatever they want," Snr Sgt Draheim said.

"It's a bit disturbing."

