‘It’s a bad one’: Towns cut off as flood causes havoc

A truck was washed into floodwaters at Blackadder Creek near Corindi. Coffs Harbour floods.

Flooding has caused havoc across the Coffs Coast with the Orara River bursting its banks, inundating roads and cutting off towns in the process.

The town of Nana Glen has been split in two with the Edward Sharpe Bridge sitting below more than three metres of water which, together with flooding at on Bucca and Morrows Road, means many residents are now stranded.

A train also derailed close to the town, with emergency services struggling to access the site due to the impassable roads.

Local Nana Glen RFS captain John Lardner and some of his fellow brigade members are stranded at home, unable to assist, likening it to being "on an island".

There has been significant flooding across the Coffs Coast as the Orara River rose to more than 10 metres. Pictured here is Edward Sharpe bridge and Morrows Road. Coffs Harbour floods.

Mr Lardner said the flood was more severe than late last year with the torrential rain over night causing roof leaks and cutting off power.

"It's a bad one," he said.

"The houses down the back of me, their back yards are inundated with water and there is a really fast moving current."

The Orara River reached 10.24 metres at 7 am, surpassing the moderate flood level.

This graph shows the rate at which the Orara River at Glenreagh swelled overnight. Coffs Harbour flood.

There was also chaos around Corindi with the State Emergency Services reporting they were tasked with several "life saving" rescues, including one in which a truck had been washed off the road and into flood waters.

24 hour rainfall totals

Boyles Bridge Corindi River - 309 mm

Woolgoolga WTP - 148 mm

Glenreagh - 125

Pacific Highway Corindi River - 153 mm

Shepherds Lane Coffs Harbour - 83 mm.