Why unemployed man paid for a pensioner's groceries

Woman meets the man who paid for her groceries

THE young man who paid a pensioner's grocery bill has revealed he is unemployed and often provides financial support to the elderly.

Dean Reid noticed Heather Hale standing in front of him with a basket of items at Yamanto Woolworths almost a fortnight ago.

"I noticed a decent sized grocery shop for an old lady," he said.

"I thought if I can help her out and take away a weekly bill then I should."

Mrs Hale's $39.95 bill was put on Mr Reid's bank card, leaving her thankful there was still good in the world.

The two were reunited after the act of kindness at the pensioner's home on Tuesday morning.

Mr Reid said he paid her bill to help ease the financial pressure many older people in Ipswich were under.

He said governments "throw scraps" at pensioners, " the generation that built our country".

His own financial situation did not stop him offering support to Mrs Hale.

Mr Reid receives government support after a work incident in 2015.

He lost both ring fingers and his right thumb when industrial rollers he was working with closed on him.

It resulted in his toe being amputated and transplanted onto his hand to replace crushed fingers.

Mr Reid said it was lovely to spend time chatting in Mrs Hale's home.

"Knowing that she's done great things for the community and I can help her out, it makes it all worthwhile," he said.

"Good things happen to good people."

Mr Reid is about to undertake a return to work program.