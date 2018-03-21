Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Woman meets the man who paid for her groceries
News

Why unemployed man paid for a pensioner's groceries

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Mar 2018 5:01 AM | Updated: 5:45 AM

THE young man who paid a pensioner's grocery bill has revealed he is unemployed and often provides financial support to the elderly.

Dean Reid noticed Heather Hale standing in front of him with a basket of items at Yamanto Woolworths almost a fortnight ago.

"I noticed a decent sized grocery shop for an old lady," he said.

"I thought if I can help her out and take away a weekly bill then I should."

Mrs Hale's $39.95 bill was put on Mr Reid's bank card, leaving her thankful there was still good in the world.

The two were reunited after the act of kindness at the pensioner's home on Tuesday morning.

Mr Reid said he paid her bill to help ease the financial pressure many older people in Ipswich were under.

He said governments "throw scraps" at pensioners, " the generation that built our country".

Heather Hale had the chance to be reunited with Dean Reid, the man who paid for her groceries at Yamanto Woolworths last week.
Heather Hale had the chance to be reunited with Dean Reid, the man who paid for her groceries at Yamanto Woolworths last week. Rob Williams

His own financial situation did not stop him offering support to Mrs Hale.

Mr Reid receives government support after a work incident in 2015.

He lost both ring fingers and his right thumb when industrial rollers he was working with closed on him.

It resulted in his toe being amputated and transplanted onto his hand to replace crushed fingers.

Mr Reid said it was lovely to spend time chatting in Mrs Hale's home.

"Knowing that she's done great things for the community and I can help her out, it makes it all worthwhile," he said.

"Good things happen to good people."

Mr Reid is about to undertake a return to work program.

Related Items

editors picks random act of kindness woolworths yamanto shopping centre
Ipswich Queensland Times
Hit the road and help raise funds for Autism Qld

Hit the road and help raise funds for Autism Qld

Community The Southsiders 4x4 club invites you to join them for their first ever convoy to help raise money for Autism Queensland.

  • 21st Mar 2018 12:56 PM
Models used as bait in ‘sextortion’ scam

Models used as bait in ‘sextortion’ scam

News One scam started as friend request accepted on Facebook

  • 21st Mar 2018 11:54 AM
REVEALED: The high profile person helping hunt council's CEO

REVEALED: The high profile person helping hunt council's CEO

Council News A panel will decide who will be the next council CEO

  • 21st Mar 2018 11:29 AM
Pebbles memorialised at new Ipswich dog park

Pebbles memorialised at new Ipswich dog park

News The beautiful story behind how this park got its name

  • 21st Mar 2018 11:10 AM

Local Partners