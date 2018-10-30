Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chairs float on the flooded St. Mark Square during a high-water alert.
Chairs float on the flooded St. Mark Square during a high-water alert.
Weather

High floods put Venice underwater

by Staff writers
30th Oct 2018 12:20 PM

AN unbelievable three-quarters of the Italian city of Venice is drowning in water after a storm brought heavy rains and historic flooding.

The addition of strong winds raised the water levels by more than 150cm, causing the worst flooding to hit the famous city in a decade.

Five people have died in the weather event, as the national Civil Protection Agency issued multiple warnings with many local authorities shutting schools and urging people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

These are the most gobsmacking photos of the floods.

People walk in a flooded street of Venice, Italy, as 70 per cent of the lagoon city has been flooded by waters rising 149 centimetres above sea level. Picture: Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP
People walk in a flooded street of Venice, Italy, as 70 per cent of the lagoon city has been flooded by waters rising 149 centimetres above sea level. Picture: Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP

 

Protect the shoes. Picture: Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP
Protect the shoes. Picture: Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP
editors picks floods weather heavy rains italian city venice

Top Stories

    WATCH: Thieves rob city laundromat of cash, coins

    premium_icon WATCH: Thieves rob city laundromat of cash, coins

    Breaking Break in shocks owners

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    Tot, pregnant mum injured in driveway crash

    Tot, pregnant mum injured in driveway crash

    News Two-year-old run run over in family driveway

    Historic change gives Ipswich boss access to mayors' club

    premium_icon Historic change gives Ipswich boss access to mayors' club

    Council News Brisbane's Graham Quirk revealed why Ipswich had to be included

    Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    premium_icon Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    Opinion Like Roxanne Peters, most victims think of killing their rapists.

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:47 PM

    Local Partners