'It went crazy': Supercars gives boost to city businesses

McLaughlin leads the field into turn one at the Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint. Mark Horsburgh

THE annual battle of Supercars at Queensland Raceway has again provided a needed economic boost to the region's businesses.

Almost 50,000 fans attended the weekend's Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint, injecting $8million into the economy and bringing about 20,000 visitor nights.

Buzzing above the Willowbank circuit across the three days was Pterodactyl Helicopters.

The company offered fans joy flights as the cars raced on the track below.

Pterodactyl Helicopters chief pilot Mike Jarvis said it was a good weekend for the business.

"It was fabulous,” he said.

"It's fantastic, especially when the Supercars are racing, because we can parallel them on the straight and see if we can beat them.”

Preliminary numbers show the company recorded a 48.2 per cent increase on the previous year for the number of joy flights at the Supercars.

Captain Jarvis put the success down to the growing awareness of experiences available in the region.

"I believe Ipswich as a destination is really getting some traction, especially with the work the council is doing in its tourism department,” he said.

"We've been doing the V8s now for eight years and it's been a fairly steady increase up until this year when it went crazy.”

Captain Jarvis said everyone from young families to older race fans was interested in the Pterodactyl Helicopters Supercars flights.

"It's the kind of event that attracts speed, noise and excitement,” he said.

"For the older people, it's bucket-list stuff.”

Ipswich City Council economic development councillor Paul Tully said the event was renowned across the nation.

"It's getting bigger and better every year,” he said.

"That was a tremendous atmosphere around the track and a recognition Australia-wide of the Ipswich Supercars event.”

During the weekend, Pterodactyl Helicopters also welcomed its 10,000th passenger.

Mia and her family were taken for a few laps of the circuit while cars raced below.

Captain Jarvis said the chopper company had gone from strength to strength thanks to its diverse range of opportunities.

"Unlike most other tour companies, rather than have one product that fits a particular demographic, we have a range of products that fit a range of demographics,” he said.

"We're got a steady growth strategy.”

He said the company would now look to expand its established range of products.

In a difficult time for the region, Captain Jarvis said the business was doing its bit to promote operations.

"We are proudly an Ipswich-based helicopter company,” he said.

"We pride ourselves on underselling and over-delivering so people come away thinking this is the best experience we've ever had.”