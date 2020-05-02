It wasn’t love at first sight but they were meant to be

Valmai and Keith McDonald celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Saturday. Picture: Cordell Richardson

IT might not have been “love at first sight” for Keith and Valmai McDonald but once they hit it off, the Ipswich couple knew they were meant for one another.

The pair celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.

They met in 1956 when Mrs McDonald, who worked as a stenographer, was transferred from Maryborough to Brisbane.

She joined a tennis club in Red Hill, where her future husband was already a member.

“I won’t say it was love at first sight,” Mr McDonald said.

But he was told to call in and see her if he was in Maryborough around Christmas time.

“That’s when we hit it off,” he said.

“We’ve been going ever since.

“It’s been marvellous really. We’ve had a really good marriage. Couldn’t want better.”

The couple, who reside in East Ipswich, continued to play tennis throughout their long union but both gave it up about a decade ago due to health reasons.

They married in Maryborough on May 2, 1960 and with Mr McDonald working on the railway in the Ipswich workshops, they moved to the city.

He later worked as an engine fitter for the air force and the pair moved around Australia before he was discharged in 1989, settling again in Ipswich.

Aircraft flying over from RAAF Base Amberley is a constant reminder.

“It’s lovely hearing them fly over,” Mr McDonald said.

The McDonalds have four kids, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

“We’ve had our differences at different times but the ability to talk them out is the main thing,” Mr McDonald said.

“Never go to bed bearing a grudge.

“You’ve got to allow a little bit each way.”