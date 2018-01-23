'It was the mistake of my lawyer': Unlicensed driver

WHEN driver Israel Garcia was intercepted by police driving on the Mt Crosby Rd, he knew he had been disqualified from driving by a court magistrate, but that his lawyer had arranged something else - or so he wrongly believed.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston told Ipswich Magistrates' Court that Garcia was intercepted driving on the Mt Crosby Rd on December 12 last year.

But at the time, he'd been disqualified by a court order for six months.

"He says he knew he was disqualified and thought his lawyer had arranged a good behaviour option, and that he had a current licence," Sgt Colston said.

She said Garcia was due to get his licence back on February 10 but as a result of his driving when disqualified would now lose it for two years.

Israel Villalva Garcia, 42, from Auchenflower, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed when disqualified by court order, but blamed the problem on a lawyer.

"It was the mistake of my lawyer," he said.

"He counted the months I was disqualified.

"He advised me I had a good behaviour option."

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess then told Garcia that there was no good behaviour for such an offence and (his belief) was a mistake and he'd been disqualified for six months from August 2017.

She said he had not gone back to the Department of Transport to buy a new licence as the department would not have issued him one.

"You were demerit points suspended.

"You drove and were disqualified for six months," Ms Sturgess said.

"You drove and now you are disqualified for two years.

"Repeated offences of driving disqualified will see you go to prison Mr Garcia. If you repeat it, you are at real risk of serving actual (prison) time. If you drive, expect to be caught."

Garcia was fined $750 and disqualified for two years.