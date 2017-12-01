'It was the kids or drink': Ex-NRL star's rock bottom

SOMETIMES it takes hitting rock-bottom to turn your life around and that's exactly what it took for former NRL player, Sione Faumuina.

The New Zealand-born footballer went from having a million dollar career to living in poverty with a baby on the way, yet not even that could stop his destructive drinking.

It was the threat of not seeing his daughter that would eventually force Sione to put the bottle away.

"It all changed after I had my daughter and once her mother and I split up," Mr Faumuina said.

"There was an incident at a night club in Brisbane about two years after she was born and my daughter's mother's best friend saw what happened.

"That was when my lawyer called me in and said you need to make a choice; it's either your daughter or the alcohol. After that something just happened and I haven't had a drink since."

Sione's journey to alcohol abuse started as an 18-year-old when he received a dream opportunity to join the Canberra Raiders in 2000.

It was his first time living away from home and coming from a Samoan culture where family was everything, the isolation of living far from everyone slowly started to take its toll.

After a year of playing part-time for the Raiders, Sione was contracted to play full-time and he said that's when his drinking went through the roof.

"I went from trying to save what little money I could to go out, to earning over a $1000 per week and going out with players who were earning more than me, so I just did whatever I wanted," Sione said.

"I smoked as well, so I was that guy everyone used to hate because I would turn up to training still hungover and yet I'd still be training the house down.

"I kind of wore it like a badge of honour, especially when I went to the Warriors where I used to do it just to piss the other players off."

Sione Faumuina in action for the Warriors in 2005. MATTHEW IMPEY

Sione returned home in 2002 after two years in Canberra to play for the Auckland Warriors where he played for six years and his career took off.

It was during that time people began to notice his drinking was getting out of hand and he was sent to Alcoholics Anonymous and counselling.

Despite his efforts, nothing seemed to help Sione and he moved back to Australia in 2007 to play a two-year stint for the North Queensland Cowboys.

"There were heaps of times when I thought my drinking was getting out of control, but the hardest thing was I just didn't know how to handle it," he said.

"I'd been to psychologists and counsellors but unless the person is aware of what is happening, no form of therapy is going to help.

"That's why it didn't for me and to be honest, I just wasn't ready to give up. There wasn't enough pain in what I was doing to try to change. I still associated alcohol with fun and pleasure."

Sione left the Cowboys to give one last crack at his career in the UK before turning it all in, leaving him jobless.

Former rugby league player Sione Faumuina is now helping at risk teens. Rob Williams

It wasn't until the nightclub incident in February 2014 and a year into his sobriety that Sione's friend encouraged him to write his book. The Second Phase, which was released last year and what he said changed the course of his life.

"I wrote the book around the time I started up my laundromat business and when I started coaching junior rugby league to give back to the game," he said.

"Once I stopped drinking things just started to happen and I've had so many people write to me, thanking me for sharing my story and telling me how it's changed their lives.

"It was a roller coaster writing it but overall it was therapeutic and I realise now that all those experiences are what I can now use to help others in their journey."

Sione, 36, is now based in Springfield, has two more daughters to a new partner and coaches young athletes with their personal branding as well as mentoring at-risk youths.

As a youth facilitator Sione has delivered presentations about his story at both the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and Youth Justice in Logan and will continue to focus on giving back, particularly with at-risk Polynesian youth.

"I want the kids to know my story and my message is all about redemption; that it doesn't matter what you've done in the past, you do have a chance to change your life."