'It was terror': Family wakes to wild dog attack

EPIDEMIC: Thousands of wild dogs are roaming the Northern Rivers, and their numbers are multiplying.

EPIDEMIC: Thousands of wild dogs are roaming the Northern Rivers, and their numbers are multiplying. CONTRIBUTED

IT was a terrifying introduction to the realities of country life.

A few weeks after moving to a newly purchased rural property near Kyogle, a family was woken to the blood curling sounds of their herd of cattle getting stalked by ravenous wild dogs.

"I've never heard a noise like it," said Nerole Devenish.

"It was terror."

It was about 2am on Sunday morning when Ms Devenish, her husband, Brett and their daughter Koby's family were woken by the tortuous sounds at the 12ha Homeleigh property.

"We instantly knew something was wrong when we heard them," Ms Devenish said.

After venturing outside to see what was going on, they saw a glimpse of a dog, and found their 12 adult cows in a tight huddle surrounding their calves.

"We've had seven calves within three weeks and one was born yesterday morning," she said.

"It or they tried to get the brand new calves.

"We saw a dog.

"My husband got in the car and looked everywhere for it."

Mr Devenish found nothing - but fortunately, their cows and their babies were all safely accounted for.

TARGET: One of the newborn calves at the Homeleigh property almost attacked by wild dogs on Saturday night. Contributed

The family checked again this morning, and there wasn't a scratch on them.

"We're just thrilled that they were all safe."

"Everyone has been messaging Koby all morning to say this is very common."

The couple bought the property at Honeleigh only this year after selling their home at Jervis Bay on the NSW South Coast, and moved in only six weeks ago.

They have since engaged a trapper to attend the property.

"It's an interesting introduction to country life," Ms Devenish chuckled.

Trapper Maximus Perrin said the wild dog problem was "epidemic" on the Northern Rivers.

"With the secluded healthy high country they thrive up here," he said.

"I've trapped on properties two minutes out of Lismore and five minutes out of Casino so they're getting closer to towns."

He said public eradication programs were not solving the problem, and the dogs were multiplying, attacking both livestock as well as native animals such as kangaroos and wallabies.

"It is getting worse," he said.

"The government's answer is dropping 1080 everywhere..which is a slow painful death and when an animal dies it can have secondary effects on other wild life like eagles and predatory birds that come to eat the poisoned meat of the dead dog."