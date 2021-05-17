‘It was hectic’: Why Aussie winner expected red flag

Aussie Jack Miller scored his second straight win in the 2020 MotoGP championship with a brave victory in changing conditions in the French GP at Le Mans.

Miller showed his skills in the rain on the factory Ducati to ease home, four seconds ahead of Frenchman Johann Zarco (Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).

Miller's teammate Pecco Bagnaia was fourth from Danilo Petrucci (KTM).

The Queenslander moved into fourth place in the championship, 16 points behind Quartararo.

"It was hectic, very hectic,'' Miller said.

He said the wind was so strong mid-race and thought the race would be red-flagged.

"But I felt comfortable and was riding to the conditions.

"Back-to-back wins is just awesome.''

Miller's two victories were the first back-to-back wins by an Australian since Casey Stoner in 2012.

The race started in dry conditions, then wind and rain swept across the circuit - forcing a bike change for wet tyres - and ended in bright sunshine.

Miller also had to take two long lap penalties for speeding into pit lane and survived a brief trip in the gravel but he held his nerve to repeat his triumph at Jerez two weeks ago.

Marc Marquez's eventful return from injury continued. At one stage the 28-year-old eight-time world champion led the race in the rain but then crashed but remounted the factory Honda to storm back into the top 10 only to fall again in the closing stages.

Australian Remy Gardner finished second in Moto2 to retain the championship lead.

The next round is at Mugello in Italy in a fortnight.

