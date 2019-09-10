‘It was crazy’: House destroyed in Brisbane fire

The house on Fernberg Road was destroyed by fire overnight. Picture: Darren Cartwright

A FIRE crew has returned to the scene of a house fire in inner Brisbane to extinguish the smouldering ruins while an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the blaze.

Fire took control of the house in Fernberg Rd, Paddington around 10 pm on Monday, according local resident Jennifer Holt

Ms Holt said they were awoken by sirens and could hear large popping noises as smoke started to infiltrate their house just a few doors down from the fire.

"It was crazy," Ms Holt said.

"We were all in bed when we heard sirens and everything was happening. It wasn't under control until at least a quarter to 12.

"We weren't told to evacuate but there was smoke all through the house."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services acting inspector Geoff Townsley said the cause of the fire was unknown and a fire crew returned as a precautionary measure.

"In these instances when you have timber houses on the ground, there is the potential for a small reignition," Mr Townsley said.

Ms Holt said embers were flying "everywhere" and their home was

The embers were flying everywhere and that was the main concern," she said.

"Our house stinks...it just a matter of letting our house air a bit."

The fire crew spent 30 minutes dousing the ashes.