Alex’s confession: ‘It was confusing’

Alex Nation has opened up about falling in love with fiancee Maegan Luxa.

Alex Nation has opened up about falling in love with fiancee Maegan Luxa.

ALEX Nation has opened up about falling in love with a woman, revealing how "confusing" the experience was.

Single mum Nation found fame in 2016 after winning Richie Strahan's heart in The Bachelor finale, but the pair called off their romance midway through last year.

The Bachelor couple’s romance was short-lived. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis

Shortly afterwards, Nation shocked fans by revealing she was in a relationship with AFL teammate Maegan Luxa, to whom she's now engaged.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan for its Pride Issue, Nation, 26, revealed how "confusing" it was navigating her way through her first same-sex romance while in the public eye.

"People ask, 'Are you gay now?' And I say, 'No, I'm just Alex!'" she told the magazine.

"I knew there was something special about Maegs the moment I met her. But it was a confusing time for me."

What made it more of a struggle was the cynical response from many of her fans, with people suggesting the whole thing was a publicity stunt.

"That grinds my gears. Why would I put myself through that? My life can be complicated enough as it is," Nation told Cosmopolitan.

Loved up on a Bali beach. Picture: Diimex

Nation and Luxa revealed their engagement in December. The couple was photographed kissing as they strolled alongside the ocean in Melbourne, with the former reality TV star's teardrop-shaped engagement ring clearly visible.

After going public with their romance in August, Nation described their love as a "wonderful adventure" in a gushing post on Instagram.

"When it comes to love, my friends and family would tell you that my heart isn't one to discriminate," she captioned a black and white photo of her and her girlfriend.

"I very much fall for a person and the connection that I share with them. My heart is a wild thing, it craves extraordinary adventure. It's impulsive, sometimes a little dysfunctional but it's big and loud and I follow it to the nth degree. What a wonderful adventure it is with her."