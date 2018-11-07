'It must be resolved': Chemello ask state for divison review

GREG Chemello will call for the State Government to review Ipswich City Council boundaries well before the council elections of 2020.

Yesterday the QT revealed a serious push was under way within the State Government to remove the 10 councillor divisions in Ipswich.

A Local Government Department spokeswoman said it was up to the council to suggest the Change Commission assess the boundaries.

Ipswich administrator Greg Chemello confirmed the council would lodge a submission for the review.

"We have to do that because two of our 10 divisions fall outside the 10 per cent band," he said. We're obligated under the act to refer that to the state."

The population of Ipswich must be spread evenly across 10 councillor divisions, plus or minus 10 per cent.

"The department is correct in saying the reason for looking at boundaries comes from the council," Mr Chemello said.

While eager for the state to assess the make-up of the council, Mr Chemello would not reveal what he thought of councillor divisions.

"It's ultimately the minister's decision," he said.

"It's not up for me to say - at the end of the day, it's up to the Change Commission to recommend to the minister.

"Our job is to give the reasons why."

Ipswich would become the largest council in the state to abolish internal divisions.

"I think there are reasons for and against having an undivided council, there are reasons for and against having large divisions... for and against having a smaller number of divisions," Mr Chemello said.

"I'd like to get that resolved as quickly as we could.

"The people of Ipswich deserve to know what the structure will be long before 2020."

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller called on Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe to abolish the boundaries and make it difficult for former councillors to stand for election in 2020.