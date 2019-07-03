Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Dangers Of Alcohol.Color Image
The Dangers Of Alcohol.Color Image
Crime

‘It makes me feel sick … I could have killed someone’

by Lea Emery
3rd Jul 2019 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gold Coast man claims he feels "sick to the stomach" that he could have killed someone after he was caught behind the wheel three times over the alcohol limit.

Elliott Grant Scott, 28, was found asleep in his car at the Caltex service station on Railway St, Mudgeeraba about 3.30am on May 12, the Southport Magistrates Court was told.

Scott was seen minutes earlier driving into the service station and parking.

Police breath tested him and he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.150 per cent.

Scott yesterday pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

He told police he had drunk six or seven beers that night.

Defence lawyer Askhan Tai, of Askhan Tai Lawyers, read from a workbook Scott had completed at a traffic offenders program.

"It makes me sick to the stomach the thought I could have hurt, killed or seriously injured someone," Mr Tai said Scott wrote.

He told the court Scott worked full-time in hospitality in Brisbane and would be taking the train to work.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse fined Scott $1000 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

More Stories

court crime drink driving editors picks gold coast tweed

Top Stories

    Heart attack survivor has new lease on life

    premium_icon Heart attack survivor has new lease on life

    Health More than 800 gym sessions are run each month - about 9600 a year - at the medical gym, helping those who have experienced heart or lung concerns.

    • 3rd Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    Winery achieves 'grapeness' at degustation lunch

    premium_icon Winery achieves 'grapeness' at degustation lunch

    News 70 lucky guests were treated to five delicious courses

    • 3rd Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    How 'Captain Courageous' is dealing with baffling condition

    premium_icon How 'Captain Courageous' is dealing with baffling condition

    Basketball Loyal Ipswich skipper troubled by painful back, nerve issues

    • 3rd Jul 2019 11:50 AM
    Man from Boronia Heights killed in early morning crash

    premium_icon Man from Boronia Heights killed in early morning crash

    Breaking Brisbane Valley Highway will remain closed until at least midday.