Laidley fires
'It has crossed the hill': Fire edges closer to boy's home

8th Oct 2019 5:44 PM
SMOKE billows from all over Laidley as fires spread in the strong winds.

On their way home from high school, a group of teenage boys noticed the fiery scene and stopped to watch helicopters collect water from Nada Lagoon to drop on the fire.

Fifteen-year-old Thomas was getting ready to go home from school to his Thornton home when he heard of a fire not far from his home had worsened.

"The fire in Thornton, where I live, is just across the road from my house," he said.

"That's why I'm getting a lift with these guys, because my mum can't come and pick me up today."

Thomas said his family had a number of pets and was worried about the situation worsening.

The friends said they didn't think they would need to evacuate and said they would be "starting up the fire pump to help out".

"Our neighbours have irrigation and whatnot," Thomas said.

"If it gets too close, we will leave."

Thomas and his family have been aware of the fire "on the other side of the hill".

"It has been going for about two weeks but now it has crossed over the hill," he said.

"I'm a bit worried about how it is going to be when we get home."

Earlier today, a notice was issued by QFES for Thornton residents to evacuate their homes immediately.

