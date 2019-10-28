IT blow-outs cost taxpayers $1m a week

QUEENSLAND taxpayers have forked out almost $1 million on average each week since June to pay for the ballooning budgets of State Government IT projects.

The Opposition has seized on the figures which revealed 11 projects have "blown out" by a total of $14.7 million, including five Queensland Health projects which received $10.6 million.

However the State Government defended the costs, claiming projects can change scope and that new technologies can be added to them.

Analysis undertaken by the LNP, which compared IT projects listed online in June to October, revealed Queensland Health's new integrated electronical medical record (ieMR) program funding package ballooned by $8.3 million.

The Natural Resources, Mines and Energy's Coal Workers eHealth Records Project, which aims to improve data management and the surveillance for coal mine worker health assessments, also received another $1.1 million.

This is on top of the $3.9 million initially allocated.

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander at a press conference at parliament. Pics: Tara Croser.

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander slammed the figures as "more Labor waste".

"The LNP will stop these digital disasters and reign in Labor's wasteful spending," he said.

"The ieMR program was slammed by the Auditor-General last year and Labor clearly hasn't learnt a thing.

"This (ieMR) is Labor's biggest digital disaster since the health payroll debacle and it's getting worse."

Labor admits $15m cost blowout in SPER ICT project

However a Government spokesman said the LNP had chosen 11 IT projects from 130.

"The LNP know projects change scope to ensure they achieve what they're meant to," he said.

"The LNP also knows that new technologies emerge and are added to projects because the same thing happened when Tim Mander was Public Works Minister."

Health Minister Steven Miles said the Government was delivering 800 more hospital beds.

"That means we need a modern system to keep up with modern medicine," he said.

"IeMR is improving patient safety.

"That's why we're moving to a modern system while the LNP thinks we have too many doctors and nurses and want to take Queensland hospitals backwards.

"While the LNP want to go back to paper, they forget the ieMR schedule was developed under the previous LNP government."