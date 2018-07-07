It all points to suspension

DRIVER Kate Cruse wanted to blame Qld Transport for not letting her know that she had already lost her driving licence when intercepted by police.

Cruse told the police officers who intercepted her car she was licensed but was set to lose it from midnight that same day.

But a police check revealed Cruse had already been suspended eight weeks before. Surprised, she told them she had not known.

In evidence before Ipswich Magistrates Court, the loss of licence was apparently brought on sooner because the offending driver had rapidly racked-up her demerit points for a series of speeding offences.

Kate Therese Cruse, 21, from Cleveland, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when unlicensed due to the accumulation of demerit points at Goodna on April 24.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Cruse was intercepted in a Mitsubishi sedan at 3pm driving on Redbank Plains Road.

Her licence was found to have been suspended for six months from February 28.

Cruse showed the officer a photo of her licence paperwork that stated it would be suspended from midnight April 24 (that same evening).

However, the licence revealed she was already on "a good behaviour licence" that meant she only had one point. Since then Cruse had lost six more points that led to the licence being suspended.

Sgt Caldwell said Qld Transport had disqualified her licence until December 2018.

Defence lawyer Robert Raiti said Qld Transport should not have misled her, and given her the correct information.

Mr Raiti said Cruse instructs she never received that relevant letter in the mail "otherwise she would never have driven".

However, magistrate David Shepherd then queried how that was the fault of Qld Transport

"She had no intention to deliberately drive if Qld Transport got their information right," Mr Raiti said.

"What led to this, the circumstances are you racked up 14 points in two months at the start of the year," Mr Shepherd said. "You ought to have known that something would be up with your licence."

Fined $400 - sent to SPER, she was disqualified for six months.

Cruse was told to check with Qld Transport if this disqualification would be added to the existing disqualification.

