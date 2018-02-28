Menu
A Melbourne teacher in court in Jerusalem. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Aussie teacher won’t be extradited

by AP
28th Feb 2018 6:04 AM

AN ISRAELI court says an Australian woman accused of sex crimes will not be extradited for reasons of mental illness.

A lawyer for the woman, who is not being named for legal reasons, said the Jerusalem District Court rejected the prosecution request and ruled that the woman should be dealt with "in the realm of mental illness."

Yehuda Fried says that likely means a years-long process before her extradition can be reconsidered.

Lawyer Yehuda Fried. Picture: Franck Bessiere
Lawyer Yehuda Fried. Picture: Franck Bessiere

Australia wants the 54-year-old extradited for sexually abusing children while she was a teacher at a local school.

She was arrested following an undercover investigation at Interpol's request and is suspected of obstructing Israeli court proceedings by attempting to hide evidence.

An Israeli court previously stopped extradition proceedings after determining she was not fit to stand trial.

Police claimed she was pretending to be mentally ill to avoid extradition.


