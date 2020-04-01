Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alexandra Hills vet Dr Sam Jones and his dog Digby. Picture supplied
Alexandra Hills vet Dr Sam Jones and his dog Digby. Picture supplied
Pets & Animals

Isolation: Dogs dig it

by Julie Sanderson
1st Apr 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Vet Sam Jones has just finished a two-week stint at home in coronavirus isolation and has put some of the time to good use inventing new ways to entertain his dog, Digby.

In self-isolation after a trip overseas, Dr Jones built a backyard obstacle course that involved his whole family.

While the broom jump might not be an official dog exercise, Digby was digging it.

He made a video to show how it is done at home, without having to buy anything.

"The obstacle course was a lot of fun," Dr Jones said.

"It's just a great way to bond with your dog and give them, and you, something to do if you are in isolation, or if you don't feel safe going out because of the virus risk."

Alexandra Hills vet Dr Sam Jones and his dog Digby.
Alexandra Hills vet Dr Sam Jones and his dog Digby.

Dr Jones said now the dog parks had closed; a backyard obstacle course was a good way to spend time outdoors and give dogs the mental and physical exercise they need.

"I just used stuff out of our shed, I'd say anyone could build a dog exercise course," he said.

On more serious topics, Dr Jones said it was important pets were still able to have their medical appointments during the long weeks of coronavirus lock downs.

To respond to changing needs, he has also developed a new coronavirus plan for his clinic, My Local Vet, at Alexandra Hills.

"We originally started a policy of everyone wearing masks - clients and staff - but it was a terrible waste of surgical masks that were needed elsewhere," he said.

Instead, the vets and nurses are changing the way they handle the flow of pet owners in and out of the clinic, using fewer masks but still keeping everyone safe.

They also will be offering a house call service from April 6, using full PPE gear if needed.

"The government restrictions are an important measure to mitigate the widespread devastation of COVID-19, but it is important pets still have their medical checks and can still get the medical attention they deserve," he said.

"Animal suffering is no different from human suffering, and this is why veterinary services are considered an essential service."

He devised a new clinic protocol that still ensures all their patients were receiving the care they need, but with much less contact between all the humans.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 dogs editors picks pets self-isolation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Footy to unite players after family comes first

        premium_icon Footy to unite players after family comes first

        AFL Strong bond keeps teams motivated in tough times.

        • 1st Apr 2020 1:00 PM
        How to celebrate an 18th birthday in isolation

        premium_icon How to celebrate an 18th birthday in isolation

        News A Lockyer mum has come up with unique way for friends and family to celebrate her...

        • 1st Apr 2020 1:00 PM
        Woolworths to change operating hours

        premium_icon Woolworths to change operating hours

        News Your local Woolworths may change operating hours from today

        • 1st Apr 2020 12:50 PM
        No more pet adoptions as virus forces closure of RSPCA

        premium_icon No more pet adoptions as virus forces closure of RSPCA

        News Pets looking for their forever homes will have to remain at the adoption facility...

        • 1st Apr 2020 12:30 PM