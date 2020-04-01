Isolated SuperCoach Pig winning the internet
Port Adelaide "pest" Tom Rockliff has become one of the most entertaining players on social media.
From a perfectly choreographed Wiggles routine with son Jack and partner Sharna to "catching a fish" the KFC SuperCoach Pig has been winning the internet while in COVID-19 isolation with his antics on Instagram.
Day 9️⃣ of self-isolation with @rockwiz38 (feat. @TheWiggles) 🧸💤 pic.twitter.com/V8mqcDuIly— Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) March 31, 2020
Power star Travis Boak says it's nothing new.
"People are probably thinking Rocky's lost the plot in isolation, but that's actually just Rocky normal," Boak said on Fox Footy Live.
"That's just him in day to day life.
"He's probably one of the funnier guys at the club and he's enjoying some family time with Sharna and Jack and providing a lot of entertainment for some fans out there."
"I have to give it to him though, he's doing pretty well with some of the stuff he's coming up with."
Boak, also in isolation in Adelaide, said Rockliff loved a prank and was one of the club's biggest pests.
In case you were wondering, they call Rockliff the SuperCoach Pig because of his proclivity for racking up insane scores in KFC SuperCoach:
Games played (2008-2020): 191
High score: 204
Highest season average: 132 (2014)
Average: 101
