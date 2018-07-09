'This isn't democracy': Newest councillor on dismissal

THE newest councillor to join Ipswich City Council says he's disappointed with today's announcement.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe just announced his government would rush new laws through the parliament to enable the council to be dismissed.

It comes after more than 70 charges laid against people associated with the council - ranging from fraud to official corruption, two show cause notices issued by the Minister and a Supreme Court challenge.

Councillor David Martin, who was elected at the Division 7 by-election in October, said he was disappointed and somewhat surprised.

"It was my understanding the Minister was going to wait to see the outcome of the court action," Cr Martin said.

"Just because something happens when you are in government doesn't mean you should just hold a snap election, for example, the rail debacle - we didn't hold a snap election then.

"You should be able to see out your term in office.

"If this was the way we ran politics, we'd be having state and federal elections every couple of months.

"That's just not the way we do things in Australia. It's not the democratic way."

Cr Martin said until the 12.30pm announcement he had been feeling upbeat.

On June 27, the council announced it would fight against dismissal via the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court challenge

Ipswich City Council took the State Government to the Supreme Court to overturn the show-cause notice, a precursor to the council's dismissal.

The council argued "that the Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe does not have the jurisdiction to dismiss or suspend council". READ THE FULL STORY