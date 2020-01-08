Island declares war on waste

Rose Gordon is a co-ordinator of the Zero Waste Magnetic Island group that is helping to create an island that produces zero waste. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

MAGNETIC Island residents have made it their mission to create a waste free movement that aims to educate the island community about sustainable practices.

In collaboration with the Magnetic Island Community Development Association, Zero Waste core members have made it their goal to reduce and reuse rubbish.

Zero Waste Magnetic Island co-chair Rose Gordon said the organisation had declared a war on waste.

"We are a small but passionate group with a growing membership and we have a major aim to transform the island's waste into useful resources," she said.

"There are people that care about the environment and climate change and we are trying to make it as easy as possible and appealing and fun to recycle, reduce and reuse."

The group was formed in February last year.

"Council will have to start paying for landfill as Magnetic Island has not got a dump anymore, we only have a waste transfer station," she said. "Everything goes over to town so if we can reduce the amount of waste that is going to town, it is better for the environment and better for the community."

Ms Gordon said the group was given a Townsville City Council grant in July.

"It is all voluntary grant money that will be spent on activities and getting specialists in for the projects," she said.

"Our first workshop is scheduled for the end of February about community education and drawing out what people are interested in and what they see as the issues."

Zero Waste is running two campaigns.

"We are working with businesses about organic waste speaking with them and asking them what they are doing and we are trying to get a community composting station is going," she said.

"We have also contacted businesses who are prepared to fill people's water bottles and it is called MI (Magnetic Island) Water on Tap.

"There will be a map with locations where you can fill your water bottle up to reduce plastic water bottles."