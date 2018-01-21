Isla Fisher nostalgic about her time on Home and Away

ISLA Fisher may be a big Hollywood name now but she clearly has some fond memories of her time on Home and Away.

Co-star Kate Ritchie posted a bunch of throwback shots to commemorate 30 years since the show first aired.

In one of those posted she showed herself, Fisher and Tempany Deckert who played Sally, Shannon and Selina for a period.

She captioned the picture "the best days".

Fisher was quick to comment, writing "Best threesome I ever had."

Fisher played Shannon Reed on the show from 1994 until 1997 and was particularly close to both Ritchie and Deckert.

Isla Fisher and cast members, including Kate Ritchie and Tempany Deckert, at her farewell from Home and Away. Picture: Supplied

However, she has been critical of the show at times since leaving.

"Home and Away taught me how to look good in a bikini," she told London newspaper The Observer. "And how to deliver bad dialogue convincingly - a skill that really helped in the early days of my career."

Isla Fisher and Kristy Wright from Home and Away. Picture: Supplied

"I wouldn't say that I had the greatest experience on Home And Away," she told Stylist magazine. "I learnt a lot, but I was very exhausted because the hours that they work you are very, very long and you're away from your family and you're expected, after shooting incredibly long days, to work at the weekend doing photoshoots for magazines. My abiding memory is just being exhausted and sleeping whenever I could. Learn your lines, shoot all day, go to sleep.

Isla Fisher and Tempany Deckert grew close during their Home and Away days. Picture: Supplied

Fisher said the show was "an excellent training ground and I'm still in touch with Tempany Deckert who played Selina and Kate Ritchie who played Sally."

Isla Fisher played Shannon Reed on Home and Away. Picture: Supplied

Isla Fisher and Vince Vaughn in 2005 film Wedding Crashers. Picture: Supplied

Melissa George (who played Angel Parrish also copped criticism for attacking her days on Home and Away.

"I don't need credibility from my country any more, I just need them all to be quiet," she said. "If they have nothing intelligent to say, please don't speak to me any more. I'd rather be having a croissant and an espresso in Paris or walking my french bulldog in New York City."

Melissa George, as Angel, gets wheeled in to her wedding on Home and Away. Picture: Supplied.

Melissa George and Ellen Pompeo on Grey’s Anatomy. Picture: Supplied

Fisher however seems more nostalgic these days after her time on the show.

She is not the only huge star to use Home and Away as a springboard to bigger things.

The show has launched such stars as Chris Hemsworth, Julian McMahon, Ryan Kwanten, Isabel Lucas and Brenton Thwaites.

Ritchie also posted images with Heath Ledger, who played bad boy Scott Irwin.

She also shared an older shot with Ben Mendelsohn and Alex Papps.