ISHS teacher puts name to award

FORMER Jillaroo and President of the Australian Women's Rugby League, Veronica White has been confirmed as the naming recipient of the NRL's new women's rugby league community medal.

A teacher at Ipswich State High School and a league veteran of more than 20 years, White has held a number coaching and administration roles within the sport since 1993

Growing up playing rugby league in her backyard against her four brothers, White quickly gained a love for the game and was the first female player from Ipswich to represent Australia.

"This is an incredible honour and something I never expected,” White said.

"Rugby league has been part of my life since I was a little girl and to be recognised in this way - with a medal that encompasses the true essence of what rugby league means to so many communities - is such a thrill.

"There are so many wonderful women who have pioneered the way for women's rugby league to be where it is today. I share the meaning behind this medal with them.”

A judging panel, consisting of NRL and state representatives, made the final decision to name the medal after Veronica, following more than 60 nominations being whittled down to a shortlist of 25 finalists.

Criteria for the Veronica White Medal is in line with the Ken Stephen Medal, with the eventual female recipient having demonstrated their commitment to making a difference in their local community, while playing rugby league at an elite level throughout the year.

The NRL Community Awards will now feature eight categories, with all categories now open for state leagues and NRL clubs to submit nominations.