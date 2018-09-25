Is this the best Costco Bundamba job yet?

JUST days before an opening date for the new Costco Bundamba is expected to be confirmed, the company has advertised for perhaps its most fun and creative job yet.

Already cashiers, assistants and skilled workers have been invited to apply for jobs but now cake decorators are needed to join the team.

Cake decorates will be needed to garnish baked cheesecakes, seasonal pies and fruit tarts as well as cut, fill and ice cakes and decorates and write messages on cakes using pastry bags and tips.

The successful applicant must have a minimum of six months cake decorating experience.

Jobs such as meat-wrappers and bakery sanitisers are also on the unusual wanted list as are positions for bakery forklift drivers, stockists, petrol station attendants, tyre sales assistants, food court attendants, service deli assistants, rotisserie staff, merchandise stockers, front-end supervisors, front-end cashiers, assistants, optical managers and licensed optometrists.

Close to 300 skilled workers are still needed to fill positions at the Costco warehouse before it opens in November.

Costco Bundamba development. Cordell Richardson

It is expected an opening date will be confirmed by early next month.

The petrol station is anticipated to open before the warehouse.

Construction of the massive 13,750sqm site, the equivalent of two football fields, is well under way.

A membership office has been set up on Gliderway St at Bundamba and is open from 8am-4pm while more information will be available at the Springfield Lakes State School Spring Fair on October 14.

From Wednesday October 3 to Friday, October 5, $60 Gold Star membership and $55 Business memberships will be available at Costco's Ipswich Central pop up kiosk.

Costco members can use their cards at any Costco location worldwide for 12 months.

See Costco.com.au for details and to apply for jobs.