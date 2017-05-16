Is this the craziest show ever?

FMX Kaos International Freestyle Team is the first original and one of the largest freestyle motocross team in Australia, and you can see them for yourselves at this year's Ipswich Show.

The team is on such a roll, having performed over 2000 shows around Australia and overseas. Over the past 16 years the team has constantly pushed the limits to bring spectators the craziest tricks possible.

Fmx Kaos pride themselves on being the innovators and always bring something new to the show.

They are also responsible for building the first ever portable landing ramp on the back of a bus in the world.

As a team they have some of the most professional and experienced riders in the nation. Tom Robinson and Scott Perry have travelled the world performing Freestyle Moto X on the biggest stages.

Tom and Scotty are a few of the most consistent, internationally known racers in the country. They are known for their huge tricks such as the Rocksolid, Double Heart attack, No Handed Catwalk and last but not least the craziest trick ever performed on a motorcycle called the Backflip.

What's a 'backflip' you wonder? Come along to the Ipswich Show and find out for yourself!

Fmx Kaos team riders Tom Rob's and Scott Perry's extension and crazy execution with their tricks is second to none, an experience not to be missed.

Fmx Kaos always provide a world class performance, which leaves the crowd in total awe of what can be performed on a motor cycle.

Fmx Kaos will be performing at the Ipswich show from 19th to 21st May.

Don't miss out on the craziest freestyle shows ever, with a few of the best riders in the world.

Fmx Kaos have something special in store for you Ipswich. See you there, come say g'day and catch up with the boys after the show.

You can also follow them online and see what's in store at fmxkaos.com.au