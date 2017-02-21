Is this Ipswich's smartest kid?

AN IPSWICH Year 12 graduate who was the only OP 1 recipient in his cohort has been recognised at a prestigious awards ceremony.

West Moreton Anglican College graduate Jacob Connors, who speaks fluent Chinese, was one of 34 Queensland students to be given an award on Saturday.

WestMAC head of senior school Paul Alcorn said Jacob was the only student west of Brisbane Boys College to do so.

"It's a wonderful achievement and a credit to Jacob himself, he is a young man who has worked very hard and consistently since very early on in his schooling,” he said.

"Jacob Connors was our only OP 1 student.

"It's outstanding and a testament to his grit and perseverance.

"He was doing an intense workload and just knuckled down and got it done.”

Education Minister Kate Jones congratulated 34 students from 28 state and non-state schools across Queensland for their exceptional academic results.

"These awards, hosted by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority, are a very important event on the academic calendar,” she said.

"It's a chance for us to stop and honour the hard work and dedication of our highest-achieving graduates and to thank their family members, teachers and friends who supported them during their studies.”