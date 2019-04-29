Is this Ipswich's cheapest feed?

Catriona Burnett and Sharlene Crowell (back) from the Ipswich PCYC and Shiva Daram and Sandy Gumpena (back) from the Burrito Bar in Silkstone.The Burrito Bar is selling $3 burritos with proceeeds going to the PCYC this Saturday.

Catriona Burnett and Sharlene Crowell (back) from the Ipswich PCYC and Shiva Daram and Sandy Gumpena (back) from the Burrito Bar in Silkstone.The Burrito Bar is selling $3 burritos with proceeeds going to the PCYC this Saturday. Rob Williams

FANCY a cheap lunch this weekend?

In honour of its second birthday, the Burrito Bar in Silkstone will be filling the stomachs of hungry Ipswich residents by dishing up $3 burritos from 10.30am-9.30pm on Saturday, May 4.

Owner Shiva Daram and his business partner Sandy Gumpena said the reduced meals were a birthday gift to the community to say thank you for helping their business to thrive.

"The people of Ipswich have been great in supporting us over the past two years," Mr Daram said.

"Business has been good. We have found a lot of our customers to be really friendly.

"Lunch time and dinner is very busy. At lunch we make a lot of takeaway orders but for dinner people dine in."

The gifts don't end there though, as the pair have decided to donate their profits from the sale of the $3 burritos to the Ipswich PCYC.

"We wanted to give back to the local Silkstone community, and the PCYC is is not too far away from us," Mr Daram said.

Ipswich PCYC branch operations manager Sharlene Crowell said the money would contribute towards the programs they run to help Ipswich's young people.

"This will greatly help our youth programs, such as Braking the Cycle, which helps young people who are learning to drive and struggling to reach their required 100 hours," she said.

"It will also help our Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, which is currently offering a Certificate in Childcare."

She said staff from the PCYC were grateful for the support and she hoped to see a big turnout of customers come and support the business on Saturday.

"Thank you to the Burrito Bar. We really appreciate your support," Ms Crowell said.

The Burrito Bar is located at Silkstone Village - 9/73 Blackstone Rd, Silkstone.

For more information, phone 3812 3963.