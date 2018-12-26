Is there a dome over Ipswich?

IS THERE really a dome above Ipswich, stopping the most severe storms from rolling in and soaking the region?

The question was put to the Bureau of Meteorology after increased scepticism from the region's alternative theorists.

"Storms are more likely to form on the ranges, on the Darling Downs or out Toowoomba way," Bureau forecaster James Thompson said.

"Where they move off those ranges, it can be quite erratic."

He said there was no make-believe dome stopping Ipswich from receiving soaking rains or protecting it from severe storms that seem to regularly lash other parts of the southeast.

"Some places get those storms, some miss out," Mr Thompson said.

"There's not necessarily a dome around places."

Ipswich is in for temperatures to stay in the low 30s for the remainder of the week and leading into 2019.

The region will bathe in hot and sunny days to close the year.