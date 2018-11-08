Is there a $50 golden ticket in your backyard?

The area in red is where weather presenter Tony Auden thinks the special $50 note is. The area in blue is where the second half of the cash landed.

The area in red is where weather presenter Tony Auden thinks the special $50 note is. The area in blue is where the second half of the cash landed.

THE hunt is on for the $50 note that will land one lucky person tickets to RnB Fridays.

In what has been dubbed as "cashnado”, when Hit105's breakfast show host Stav dropped $10,000 in mostly $5 notes from the sky on Saturday, there was one golden ticket amongst the haul.

That was a $50 note, which Hit105 has confirmed hasn't been found.

When found the lucky person only has to call the radio station and read out the note's serial number to claim tickets to the concert.

There's only a week until the event, so time is running out to find the note.

Read how Ipswich residents reported finding the $5 notes in their yards after the cash was released.

Weather man Tony Auden from 7 News has done the math and come up with where he thinks the note could be.

"The lucky note was released with half of the cash up at around 10,000 feet elevation, the second half was much lower,” he posted on social media.

"Based on the winds from the Brisbane Airport weather balloon flight that morning...the lucky note is likely to be in this red area, while the second cash drop is in the blue area.

"On top of that, $50 notes are larger than $5, so are likely to catch more wind and fly further away from the drop zone over Ipswich.”

Mr Auden thinks the note could be in the Redbank Plains, Greater Springfield and Greenbank areas.

Goodna, Collingwood park, Bundamba and Moggill are also possible locations.

There was a phone number on the notes which those who found them could call.