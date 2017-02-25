Is seat of Bundamba the ALP's safest in Queensland?

ALP insiders believe Jo-Ann Miller's seat of Bundamba is now "the safest seat for Labor in Queensland".

But political analyst Jeff Sommerfeld is not so sure and harks back to the 1998 election where One Nation polled strongly.

The proposed draft boundary changes have not hurt Labor in any major way and Bundamba remains entrenched in ALP heartland.

"Bundamba has picked up most of the Ecco Ripley and Providence areas in the south," Blair MP Shayne Neumann said.

"It is basically from Woogaroo Creek in the east to Bundamba Creek in the west and takes in most of the fast growing areas in Redbank Plains and Ripley Valley, and some of the expected growth in Spring Mountain long term."

But Mr Sommerfeld, while conceding Labor was favoured to win, pointed back to the 1998 results.

"Go back to the 1998 election and One Nation came second there," Mr Sommerfeld said. "Labor got 10,000 votes, One Nation 7000 and the Liberals 2400. Labor's primary vote across the state was much higher in 1998 and while it looks a Labor seat it is not one that they can take for granted.

"They are going to have to work hard. Jo-Ann Miller has a degree of popularity but remember when Campbell Newman came in very popular people got wiped out.

"It will depend on whether Jo-Ann Miller has done the work whether she will get across the line."