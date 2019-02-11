Is it a UFO? Earth's neighbour turns the lights on

SEEN THE LIGHT: Ipswich resident Jill Brigginshaw captured this image of a mysterious bright light next to the moon, which an expert believes is our close neighbour, the planet Venus.

WHEN Leichhardt resident Jill Brigginshaw got up to wet the whistle late on a recent balmy Ipswich night, she saw something that piqued her interest.

Glowing away majestically in the eastern sky, next to a crescent moon, was a very bright, constant light.

The fascinated Ipswich resident was so intrigued she took a picture of the light, which she said was not moving or pulsing.

"I have never noticed a light like that before,” MrsBrigginshaw said.

"I just got up to get a drink of water from the fridge and thought, 'wow, that looks wonderful'.

"It was gone the next night. I don't know if it was a planet, but I don't think it was a star because it is too bright.”

Although not an obsessive UFO enthusiast, MrsBrigginshaw said she kept an open mind on the question of alien life.

"I don't believe we are the only ones in this universe,” she said.

Mrs Brigginshaw did not believe she had photographed a UFO on this occasion, however, and she was probably right.

University of Southern Queensland Centre for Astrophysics PhD student Jake Clark said the timing of MrsBriginshaw's photograph would suggest she'd captured a lovely shot of Venus - Earth's closest neighbour at just 261millionkm away.

"On February 1 there was only one degree of separation between the moon and Venus,” MrClark said.

"Being as close as it is to Earth and with all the reflected light coming from it, it won't twinkle like a star.

"Venus is the number one cause of mistaken UFO sightings. To the naked eye it is the largest and brightest of the other planets in the solar system.”

Far from being dismissive of any suggestions of alien life somewhere out there, MrClark is actually involved in research that is directly assisting NASA in its mission to track alien worlds.

When asked what his personal beliefs are on the topic, he quotes the famous science writer Arthur C Clarke: "Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.”

"I suspect we are not alone - perhaps even in our own solar system,” MrClark said.

Although it is in some ways a lot like Earth - with similar size and mass - Venus is unlikely to be the source of that life.

The average temperature on Venus is more than 400C.

"I get a lot of phone calls and emails from people asking about lights they see in the sky,” MrClark said.

"It might be a satellite, or it could be a ship going up into space, but a lot of the time it is Venus.”

The best time to see Venus is about 4-5am low in the eastern sky, or just after sunset in the west.