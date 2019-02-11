Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEEN THE LIGHT: Ipswich resident Jill Brigginshaw captured this image of a mysterious bright light next to the moon, which an expert believes is our close neighbour, the planet Venus.
SEEN THE LIGHT: Ipswich resident Jill Brigginshaw captured this image of a mysterious bright light next to the moon, which an expert believes is our close neighbour, the planet Venus. Jill Brigginshaw
Environment

Is it a UFO? Earth's neighbour turns the lights on

Andrew Korner
by
11th Feb 2019 12:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Leichhardt resident Jill Brigginshaw got up to wet the whistle late on a recent balmy Ipswich night, she saw something that piqued her interest.

Glowing away majestically in the eastern sky, next to a crescent moon, was a very bright, constant light.

The fascinated Ipswich resident was so intrigued she took a picture of the light, which she said was not moving or pulsing.

"I have never noticed a light like that before,” MrsBrigginshaw said.

"I just got up to get a drink of water from the fridge and thought, 'wow, that looks wonderful'.

"It was gone the next night. I don't know if it was a planet, but I don't think it was a star because it is too bright.”

Although not an obsessive UFO enthusiast, MrsBrigginshaw said she kept an open mind on the question of alien life.

"I don't believe we are the only ones in this universe,” she said.

Mrs Brigginshaw did not believe she had photographed a UFO on this occasion, however, and she was probably right.

University of Southern Queensland Centre for Astrophysics PhD student Jake Clark said the timing of MrsBriginshaw's photograph would suggest she'd captured a lovely shot of Venus - Earth's closest neighbour at just 261millionkm away.

"On February 1 there was only one degree of separation between the moon and Venus,” MrClark said.

"Being as close as it is to Earth and with all the reflected light coming from it, it won't twinkle like a star.

"Venus is the number one cause of mistaken UFO sightings. To the naked eye it is the largest and brightest of the other planets in the solar system.”

Far from being dismissive of any suggestions of alien life somewhere out there, MrClark is actually involved in research that is directly assisting NASA in its mission to track alien worlds.

When asked what his personal beliefs are on the topic, he quotes the famous science writer Arthur C Clarke: "Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.”

"I suspect we are not alone - perhaps even in our own solar system,” MrClark said.

Although it is in some ways a lot like Earth - with similar size and mass - Venus is unlikely to be the source of that life.

The average temperature on Venus is more than 400C.

"I get a lot of phone calls and emails from people asking about lights they see in the sky,” MrClark said.

"It might be a satellite, or it could be a ship going up into space, but a lot of the time it is Venus.”

The best time to see Venus is about 4-5am low in the eastern sky, or just after sunset in the west.

astronomy stars ufo
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Protest scheduled against city's waste-to-energy incinerator

    premium_icon Protest scheduled against city's waste-to-energy incinerator

    Environment Waste company Remondis has a proposal before Ipswich City Council to build a $400million incinerator at Swanbank

    • 11th Feb 2019 12:49 AM
    Trading in CBD 'too hard', popular Ipswich cafe closes

    premium_icon Trading in CBD 'too hard', popular Ipswich cafe closes

    Council News The owner says it's a 'real tragedy' for the city.

    • 11th Feb 2019 12:45 AM
    'Deplorable' history of thieving criminal shocks prosecutor

    premium_icon 'Deplorable' history of thieving criminal shocks prosecutor

    Crime Daniel Herrero had been convicted of numerous property offences

    • 11th Feb 2019 12:42 AM
    22 people caught drink or drug driving in Ipswich

    premium_icon 22 people caught drink or drug driving in Ipswich

    Crime Each week the QT publishes the names of people who fronted court

    • 11th Feb 2019 12:40 AM