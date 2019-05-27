Menu
Queensland coach Kevin Walters leaves a cryptic clue for the media.
Rugby League

Walters’ cryptic clue sparks Origin frenzy

27th May 2019 5:04 PM

QUEENSLAND coach Kevin Walters has teased fans and media by announcing he will select 'player No.21' later this week, but refusing to hint at who it may be.

Following his press conference announcing the team to take on the Blues in game one on June 5, Walters called back journalists and their cameras to announce a few more selections.

"There's just one more thing I forgot to mention to you just before," he said.

"We've named Tim Glasby at 18, Anthony Milford at 19, Kurt Capewell will be coming in from the Sharks later in the week as our development players. And then there's player No.21 to be confirmed."

Taking the bait, an astute journalist asks: "Is his name Cam Smith?"

To which Walters replies: "I'll get back to you later in the week."

The former Queensland star was rumoured to be considering a stunning return to Origin this year, but both player and coach have strenuously denied it.

Cameron Smith retired from Origin prior to the 2018 series. But could he return?
Recently Smith confirmed he had no intention of returning to the representative arena.

It could be just a red herring from Walters, or it could be the sneakiest selection since Wayne Bennett recalled Allan Langer from England for the 2001 Origin series.

And who could forget former Maroons halfback Cooper Cronk's triumphant return for the Roosters in last year's grand final in the No.23 jersey.

cameron smith kevin walters nrl rugby league state of origin
News Corp Australia

