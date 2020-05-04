Fuel prices rising as restrictions ease

WITH some restrictions being lifted on Friday, many Ipswich locals took the opportunity to get out and about over the weekend, but at what cost?

Fuel prices are the lowest that we've seen in decades, and this is mainly due to the lockdown forcing people off the roads, as they work from home and stay put on the weekends.

But now that might be about to change, with fuel prices in Ipswich over the last 48 hours started to creep up.

The average price in Ipswich today for a litre of E10 is 83.9. This time last week there were many servos with prices under the 80 cent mark, which now might be a thing of the past.

The cheapest in town remains United at Booval which has fuel for 78.9, with Metro in West Ipswich only one cent dearer.

All other servos as of this morning across Ipswich were between 82.9 cents a litre to 89.9 cents a litre.

The RACQ is recommending that you fill up now, as with the possibility of schools and workers returning to the office in the next couple of weeks, demand for fuel could drive prices back up again.

Brisbane and the Gold Coast are averaging 82.9 cents a litre, while up on the Sunshine Coast prices have jumped to an average of 91.5 cents a litre.

The average price of world oil sits at $18.30 a barrel, at the start of April it was $28.34. The lowest price was $11.57 on April 21.

If you are enjoying your Labour Day holiday, maybe head out and fill up this arvo before fuel under a dollar becomes a thing of the past.