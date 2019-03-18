Menu
Multiple pieces of sentimental jewellery were stolen from a Buderim home last month. Police are appealing for any information related to the location of these items.
Irreplaceable family heirlooms stolen in jewellery theft

Shayla Bulloch
18th Mar 2019 10:49 AM
FAMILY heirlooms, wedding rings and thousands of dollars worth of gold jewellery was stolen from a Sunshine Coast family in a swift break and enter that went undetected for weeks.

Buderim woman Mishka Ramji said the locked safe was hidden at their Mons School Rd home and was full of family history that could "never be replaced".

Sunshine Coast detectives believed the safe was stolen between January 21 and February 27, but the family didn't notice it was missing until the later date.

Ms Ramji said the safe housed mostly African and Indian-designed jewellery up to 22 carat gold, including her late father's wedding ring.

Have you seen this jewellery?

"They are items you wouldn't find here at any jeweller... they would stick out," she said.

Maroochydore Police officer-in-charge John Mahony said police were investigating and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Senior Sergeant Mahony said police liaised with local pawn brokers and second-hand dealers to ensure anything suspicious was reported.

Senior Sergeant John Mahony.
Senior Sergeant John Mahony. Tessa Mapstone

"Thieves will try to convert the stolen jewellery into money and they'll approach these businesses for that," he said.

"Police have an excellent relationship with second-hand dealers who immediately alert anything of interest."

Police urged anyone who had been offered expensive jewellery from January 21 to February 27 to contact them immediately.

